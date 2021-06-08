6 Ways to Prepare Students for the Future with Interactive 3D [Infographic]
21st Century Skills

6 Ways to Prepare Students for the Future with Interactive 3D [Infographic]

from Epic Games

Jun 8, 2021

6 Ways to Prepare Students for the Future with Interactive 3D [Infographic]
Image Credit: AltSpace / Precision OS Technology / Zaha Hadid Architects

This article is part of the guide Interactive 3D: Careers of the Future.

Interactive 3D has opened a door between worlds, allowing us to solve problems in virtual spaces and bring those solutions into the physical world that we inhabit. Once reserved for the games industry, this technology is now being adopted across a wide range of professional arenas and diverse fields of study, which will fundamentally reshape how many of us learn, work and communicate.

With an eye toward helping today’s generation meet the academic and professional demands of tomorrow, here are six ways that educators can prepare students for the future with interactive 3D.

6 Ways to Prepare Students for the Future with Interactive 3D [Infographic]

View and download the full infographic here.

    

Interactive 3D: Careers of the Future

By Lisa Tenorio
By Michael Niehoff
