6 Ways to Prepare Students for the Future with Interactive 3D [Infographic]

Interactive 3D has opened a door between worlds, allowing us to solve problems in virtual spaces and bring those solutions into the physical world that we inhabit. Once reserved for the games industry, this technology is now being adopted across a wide range of professional arenas and diverse fields of study, which will fundamentally reshape how many of us learn, work and communicate.

With an eye toward helping today’s generation meet the academic and professional demands of tomorrow, here are six ways that educators can prepare students for the future with interactive 3D.

View and download the full infographic here.