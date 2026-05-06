ISTE+ASCD Names 2026-27 Voices of Change Fellows
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ISTE+ASCD Names 2026-27 Voices of Change Fellows

A new cohort of educators from across the country will share firsthand stories and solutions exploring how AI, technology and instructional innovation are reshaping K-12 education.

By Cobretti Williams     May 6, 2026

ISTE+ASCD Names 2026-27 Voices of Change Fellows
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AI and technology are fundamentally changing what it means to teach and learn, and schools across the country are reimagining their instructional approaches, roles and systems to ensure students receive an education that meets the demands of today — and tomorrow.

To navigate this shift, the ISTE+ASCD Voices of Change Fellowship empowers the people closest to the classroom to lead the conversation. By highlighting first-person essays and multimedia stories on EdSurge, the program provides a platform for K-12 educators and school leaders to share how they are tackling these challenges in real-time. During the application process for the 2026-27 cohort, we heard from countless applicants who are already guiding their communities toward innovative practices that will define the future of learning.

That vision is reflected in the educators selected for this year’s fellowship. As the program editor, I am thrilled to announce our sixth cohort: six exceptional educators who will share their expertise and insights throughout the 2026-27 academic year.

Meet the Fellows

Tambra Clark, technology integration facilitator, Birmingham City Schools (AL)

Tambra is advancing AI literacy and STEM equity through both district leadership and research.

Nathan Kraai, director of Innovation and Design Thinking, The Fenn School (MA)

Nathan is reimagining learning for an AI-driven world by centering curiosity, creativity and human-centered design.

Pattie Morales, instructional technology specialist, Indian Community School (WI)

Pattie is shaping equitable access to AI and digital learning across schools and communities.

Court Shuller, middle school ELA teacher, Gloucester Township Public School (NJ)

Court is bridging research and practice in literacy through innovative, accessible professional learning.

Monika Vereb, principal, Herndon Elementary School (VA)

Monika is driving school turnaround through instructional coherence and systems-level improvement.

Beth Yirga, assistant head of school, Freire Charter School Wilmington (DE)

Beth is leading with a focus on educational equity and environmental justice to support whole-child success.

Bringing Voice to the Future of Learning

In the coming months, each fellow will produce a series of first-person essays, articles and videos. Their work will help readers understand how classrooms and school systems must adapt to our rapidly shifting digital landscape. Some of the questions fellows will explore:

  • How are you and/or your school community using technology or AI tools to support educator and student well-being — and what practices ensure those tools are used responsibly and equitably?
  • How do you and/or your school community leverage data, learning science, or AI-driven insights to design instructional strategies and assessments that help diverse learners succeed?
  • How do you and/or your school support students and educators in developing the digital citizenship and media literacy skills needed to critically and responsibly engage with AI and emerging technologies?

Celebrating Our Legacy

As we welcome this new group, I’d like to extend a sincere thank you to our 2025-26 cohort — April Jackson, Dan Clark, Melinda Medina, Nikita Khetan, Patrice Wade and Sofia Gonzalez. Their stories on mental health, engagement and changing school dynamics underscored a core truth: teaching must evolve alongside how students learn in the age of AI.

As our team embarks on this journey with the 2026-27 fellows, I hope you enjoy their dispatches from the field. You can follow their stories across our publications, primarily on EdSurge – the digital news site of ISTE+ASCD. We invite you to join us in meeting this moment with curiosity and a commitment to building the classrooms our students and teachers deserve.

Teaching and Learning Artificial Intelligence Technology Trends
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