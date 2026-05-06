ISTE+ASCD Names 2026-27 Voices of Change Fellows

AI and technology are fundamentally changing what it means to teach and learn, and schools across the country are reimagining their instructional approaches, roles and systems to ensure students receive an education that meets the demands of today — and tomorrow.

To navigate this shift, the ISTE+ASCD Voices of Change Fellowship empowers the people closest to the classroom to lead the conversation. By highlighting first-person essays and multimedia stories on EdSurge, the program provides a platform for K-12 educators and school leaders to share how they are tackling these challenges in real-time. During the application process for the 2026-27 cohort, we heard from countless applicants who are already guiding their communities toward innovative practices that will define the future of learning.

That vision is reflected in the educators selected for this year’s fellowship. As the program editor, I am thrilled to announce our sixth cohort: six exceptional educators who will share their expertise and insights throughout the 2026-27 academic year.

Meet the Fellows