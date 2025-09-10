How School-Family Partnerships Can Boost Early Literacy

When the National Assessment of Educational Progress, often called the Nation’s Report Card, was released last year, the results were sobering. Despite increased funding streams and growing momentum behind the Science of Reading, average fourth grade reading scores declined by another two points from 2022.

In a climate of growing accountability and public scrutiny, how can we do things differently — and more effectively — to ensure every child becomes a proficient reader?

The answer lies not only in what happens inside the classroom but in the connections forged between schools and families. Research shows that when families are equipped with the right tools and guidance, literacy development accelerates. For many schools, creating this home-to-school connection begins by rethinking how they communicate with and involve families from the start.

When educators invite families into the process — demystifying the core elements of literacy, sharing routines and providing flexible, accessible tools — they help create a culture where reading is valued everywhere.

A School-Family Partnership in Practice

My own experience with my son William underscored just how impactful a strong school-family partnership can be.

When William turned four, he began asking, “When will I be able to read?” He had watched his older brother learn to read with relative ease, and, like many second children, William was eager to follow in his big brother’s footsteps. His pre-K teacher did an incredible job introducing foundational literacy skills, but for William, it wasn’t enough. He was ready to read, but we, his parents, weren’t sure how to support him.

During a parent-teacher conference, his teacher recommended a free, ad-free literacy app that she uses in her classroom. She assigned stories to read and phonics games to play that aligned with his progress at school. The characters in the app became his friends, and the activities became his favorite challenge. Before long, he was recognizing letters on street signs, rhyming in the car and asking to read his favorite stories over and over again.

William’s teacher used insights from his at-home learning to personalize his instruction in the classroom. For our family, this partnership made a real difference.

William engaged with the Khan Academy Kids literacy app



Where Literacy Begins: Bridging Home and School

Reading develops in stages, and the pre-K to kindergarten years are especially foundational. According to the National Reading Panel and the Institute of Education Sciences, five key pillars support literacy development:

Phonemic awareness: recognizing and playing with individual sounds in spoken words Phonics: connecting those sounds to written letters Fluency: reading with ease, accuracy and expression Vocabulary: understanding the meaning of spoken and written words Comprehension: making sense of what is read

For schools, inviting families into this framework doesn’t mean making parents into teachers. It means providing simple ways for families to reinforce these pillars at home, often through everyday routines, such as reading together, playing language games or talking about daily activities.

Families are often eager to support their children’s reading, but many aren’t sure how. At the same time, educators often struggle to communicate academic goals to families in ways that are clear and approachable.

Three Ways to Strengthen School-Family Literacy Partnerships

Forging effective partnerships between schools and families can feel daunting, but small, intentional shifts can make a powerful impact. Here are three research-backed strategies that schools can use to bring families into the literacy-building process.

1. Communicate the “why” and the “how”

Families become vital partners when they understand not just what their children are learning, but why it matters. Use newsletters, family literacy nights or informal conversations to break down the five pillars in accessible terms. For example, explain that clapping out syllables at home supports phonemic awareness or that spotting road signs helps with letter recognition (phonics).

Even basic activities can reinforce classwork. Sample ideas for family newsletters:

“This week we’re working on beginning sounds. Try playing a game where you name things in your house that start with the letter ‘B’.”

“We’re focusing on listening to syllables in words. See if your child can clap out the beats in their name!”

Provide families with specific activities that match what is being taught at school. For example, William’s teacher used the Khan Academy Kids app to assign letter-matching games and read-aloud books that aligned with classroom learning. The connection made it easier for us to support him at home.

2. Establish everyday reading routines

Consistency builds confidence. Encourage families to create regular reading moments, such as a story before bed, a picture book over breakfast or a read-aloud during bath time. Reinforce that reading together in any language is beneficial. Oral storytelling, silly rhymes and even talking through the day’s events help develop vocabulary and comprehension.

Help parents understand that it’s okay to stop when it’s no longer fun. If a child isn’t interested, it’s better to pause and return later than to force the activity. The goal is for children to associate reading with enjoyment and a sense of connection.

3. Empower families with fun, flexible tools

Families are more likely to participate when activities are playful and accessible, not just another assignment. Suggest resources that fit different family preferences: printable activity sheets, suggested library books and no-cost, ad-free digital platforms, such as Khan Academy Kids. These give children structured ways to practice and offer families tools that are easy to use, even with limited time.

In our district, many families use technology to extend classroom skills at home. For William, a rhyming game on a literacy app made practicing phonological awareness fun and stress-free; he returned to it repeatedly, reinforcing new skills through play.

Watch Khan Academy Kids’ rhyming game in action.



Literacy Grows Best in Partnership

School-family partnerships also offer educators valuable feedback. When families share observations about what excites or challenges their children at home, teachers gain a fuller picture of each student’s progress. Digital platforms, such as teacher, school and district-level reporting, can support this feedback loop by providing teachers with real-time data on at-home practice. This two-way exchange strengthens instruction and empowers both families and educators.

While curriculum, assessment and skilled teaching are essential, literacy is most likely to flourish when nurtured by both schools and families. When educators invite families into the process — demystifying the core elements of literacy, sharing routines and providing flexible, accessible tools — they help create a culture where reading is valued everywhere.

Strong school-family partnerships don’t just address achievement gaps. They lay the groundwork for the joy, confidence and curiosity that help children become lifelong readers.

