Student Success

Maximizing Tier 1 Instruction: Strategies and Benefits of Effective Scaffolding [Infographic]

from Curriculum Associates

Mar 12, 2025

Graphic design by Erin Horlacher
Scaffolding in Tier 1 instruction helps all students access grade-level content by providing temporary support that is gradually removed as students gain independence. Key strategies include activating prior knowledge, pre-teaching vocabulary, using visual aids, modeling and encouraging student discourse. This approach ensures diverse learning needs are met, fostering gradual mastery of skills and promoting student success.

Click here to see the full infographic.
Teaching and Learning Student Success
